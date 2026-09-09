Trump Administration Warns Ford Against Making Deals With Chinese Companies

Happy Wednesday! It's September 9, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at the Department of Transportation's strongly worded letter to Ford over its suppliers, and Germany's refusal to let Volkswagen stop being Volkswagen. We'll also look at China pushing foreign companies to pay suppliers faster, and Kansas Republicans pushing back on anti-Bombardier animus.

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