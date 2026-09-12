Why Cheap Engine Oil Filters Could End Up Costing You Dearly

As the name suggests, an oil filter removes impurities like dirt and metal flakes from your engine oil. Clean oil circulation means no hitches in lubrication and lower heat buildup due to friction, protecting the engine from excessive wear. Changing the oil filter is part of your car's routine maintenance, and should be performed every time you change the engine oil. While the task seems relatively straightforward, paying attention to the type of oil filter you install is very important to preserving the life of your engine.

Cheap and premium oil filters look almost identical from the outside — a metal can with several holes on top. Inside is where you'll find the most crucial differences between the two, particularly in the filter media, valves, and overall construction. A high-quality oil filter effectively removes the fine contaminants that circulate through the oil, withstands heat, pressure, and other stresses throughout the oil-change interval without its internal components deteriorating, and helps ensure that the engine is consistently fed with oil and doesn't run dry.

Using a cheap oil filter will be easier on the pocket compared to a premium one, but it also stands the risk of causing oil leaks, contamination, overheating, and more in your engine, culminating into a potentially huge repair bill. Understanding the differences between a cheap and premium oil filter can explain why spending a bit more on a reputable filter may be worthwhile.