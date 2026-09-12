The Original Chevy Suburban Cost $675, Here's What It's Worth Today

The Chevrolet Suburban has a lot of honors on its resume: It's the only car with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, for example, and it's also considered both the industry's first all-steel truck-based station wagon and its longest-running nameplate. In fact, the Suburban has been in production since the end of 1935, even during World War II when military versions were made.

Of course, the Suburban has gone through its share of changes over the years, and that's something reflected in its cost. Chevy originally set a starting price of $675 to $685 for the machine. This was on par with the 1935 wood-bodied Ford 48 station wagon that came in at $670, which represents the equivalent of roughly $16,450 to $16,700 in 2026 dollars. So it's the opposite side of the coin compared to the Toyota Camry, which now costs thousands less than when it was introduced (when accounting for inflation).

Meanwhile, the current Suburban — which was updated in 2025 along with the Tahoe — now opens at $63,700 before $2,795 in destination charges. At the top of the current Suburban range, you can easily take a High Country model above $105,000. Yet at least one vintage Suburban joined the 2026 models in the six-figure club: In 2021, a "refurbished" 1936 example went for $102,500 on Bring a Trailer. This may be a bit of an outlier, though, as another early Suburban went for about half that, $51,700, at a more recent Mecum sale in 2024.