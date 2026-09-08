Instead Of A Steering Wheel, The Tesla Cybercab Uses An On-Screen Joystick For Emergencies

As of Friday, Tesla Cybercab robotaxis are now officially on the road, and while Tesla touts them as "fully autonomous," people have already uncovered a hidden control panel that would appear to let you drive 'em manually in the event of an emergency. And because Cybercabs don't have any steering wheels or pedals, it's just a "joystick" in the touchscreen.

Autonomous driving aficionados Matthew Skrzypczak and David Moss both posted videos to X on Monday of the hidden mode, showing a gray box in the bottom left of the Cybercab's touchscreen UI that supposedly lets you control the car manually. Neither Skrzypczak nor Moss were able to use the box to move the robotaxis around, but just looking at the layout, it seems that you'd swipe the joystick section up and down to go forward and back, and left and right to turn — a bit like a mobile driving game on your phone whose developers couldn't figure out motion controls. There are also buttons on the left that let you stop and honk the horn.

According to InsideEVs, citing Tesla's official manual for first responders, the Cybercab is indeed supposed to have onboard manual controls for emergency use, and first responders are to call Tesla support and show their badge to get access to the function.

Weird #cybercab situation! When I got in the vehicle, the display was in a different configuration with a virtual joystick for manual driving! I have a feeling I wasn't supposed to see this... but I try to manually drive the vehicle anyway! 😂 @wholemars @DirtyTesLa @DavidMoss... pic.twitter.com/mQsoDFDbEJ — Matthew Skrzypczak (@MatthewSkrzypc1) September 7, 2026