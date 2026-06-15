Tesla Lied To EU Regulators With Misleading FSD Data: Report

Tesla wants to get FSD on EU roads, but the company is facing a problem: Roads in Europe are actually regulated, unlike our American wild west. Tesla's solution? Just lie to the regulators, according to Reuters:

In its efforts to secure European approval of its "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) system, Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab has presented self-published safety statistics to regulators in Sweden and the Netherlands that independent traffic-safety researchers have said amount to misleading marketing.

A Reuters examination published last month found that Tesla ​CEO Elon Musk and other leaders over the past year have increasingly cited statistics they say prove its FSD driver-assistance feature is up to 10 times safer than human drivers. But the ‌news agency's review found several invalid data comparisons underlying Tesla's statistics that exaggerated its safety claims.

Tesla has presented the inflated safety data to some European regulators, according to correspondence obtained by Reuters through public records requests, as the EV maker seeks wider approval of FSD in a region where it is trying to regain market share. Tesla approached RDW, the Dutch road regulator, in late 2024 to begin the FSD approval process.

In a November 2024 letter to RDW, Tesla provided a link to its safety report and claimed "increased usage" of FSD "leads to ​safer roads." Tesla charges a monthly subscription for FSD, which can drive itself under certain circumstances but requires the human driver to pay attention.

After more than a year of testing and discussions with Tesla, RDW in ​April approved FSD for use in the Netherlands. The Dutch regulator is now seeking EU-wide approval on behalf of Tesla.