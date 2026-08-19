Trump Administration Covers Up Real Reason USS Abraham Lincoln Hasn't Been Resupplied: Because Iran Blew Up The Resupply Base

The last time the Lincoln and its 5,000 occupants visited a port was a two-day stop in Guam in December of 2025, and it originally left port in San Diego a month prior to that in November 2025. According to The New Republic, following the destruction of our resupply base, "The U.S. Navy was forced to evacuate most personnel, and move supply operations to a U.K. naval base on Diego Garcia, a tiny island in the Indian Ocean 2,200 miles from where two aircraft carrier groups have been operating in the Gulf of Oman."

When asked whether the record-breaking deployments have gone on for too long and whether he's worried about the troops' mental health, President Donald Trump said, "No. No. No – not nearly long enough." Reports from sailors aboard the ship have revealed a much different reality, including a limited amount of fresh food, moldy showers, broken toilets, no soap, deodorant, or toothpaste, and at least one sailor who jumped overboard.

The USS George Washington is expected to replace the Lincoln in the Middle East according to NBC News, but it could take several weeks for the replacement to be complete, and then it will take at least two weeks for the Lincoln to return to its home base in San Diego.