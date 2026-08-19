Trump Administration Covers Up Real Reason USS Abraham Lincoln Hasn't Been Resupplied: Because Iran Blew Up The Resupply Base
Despite five-time draft deferment recipient and current U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that the Iran war would be over "pretty quickly" five months ago in March, his senseless war still persists. While Trump has been amassing obscene amounts of wealth via crypto-related business and other crooked means, hard-working and dedicated U.S. soldiers have borne the brunt of the war that he and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu started in late February. We covered the miserable conditions that sailors and Marines on the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) have been enduring for a record-setting 250 days at sea last week, and now we know what's causing those conditions: Iran bombed the main U.S. resupply base in the Gulf of Oman.
MS NOW's senior national security reporter David Rhode said that the Lincoln wasn't able to be resupplied because the base was destroyed by Iranian strikes, and that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth chose not to make the news public despite having several opportunities to do so.
The USS George Washington is expected to replace the Lincoln, but nobody knows when
The last time the Lincoln and its 5,000 occupants visited a port was a two-day stop in Guam in December of 2025, and it originally left port in San Diego a month prior to that in November 2025. According to The New Republic, following the destruction of our resupply base, "The U.S. Navy was forced to evacuate most personnel, and move supply operations to a U.K. naval base on Diego Garcia, a tiny island in the Indian Ocean 2,200 miles from where two aircraft carrier groups have been operating in the Gulf of Oman."
When asked whether the record-breaking deployments have gone on for too long and whether he's worried about the troops' mental health, President Donald Trump said, "No. No. No – not nearly long enough." Reports from sailors aboard the ship have revealed a much different reality, including a limited amount of fresh food, moldy showers, broken toilets, no soap, deodorant, or toothpaste, and at least one sailor who jumped overboard.
The USS George Washington is expected to replace the Lincoln in the Middle East according to NBC News, but it could take several weeks for the replacement to be complete, and then it will take at least two weeks for the Lincoln to return to its home base in San Diego.