Here's How Much The 2021 Mercedes-AMG C-Classes Have Depreciated In 5 Years
Mercedes-AMG cars hold a special place in the hearts and minds of many a gearhead, and while many nameplates have been blessed with the high-performance touch at the hands of AMG, it's the C-Class models that are perhaps most important. Way back in 1993, the very first model to be jointly developed between both Mercedes-Benz and AMG debuted, as the C 36 AMG.
Since then, the hotted-up C-Class has been a continual staple in the AMG line-up, and five years ago, the choice given to buyers of high-performance C-Class models was a particularly fascinating one. See, rather than having just one grade to choose from, there were various, all available in varying body styles, too.
At the cheaper end of the AMG scale was the C 43, which kicked off with an MSRP of $57,550, with a 385-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 handling matters of motivation. Stepping up a notch, buyers would find the evergreen C 63, which housed a 469-horsepower twin-turbo V8, and commanded $69,650 in its most affordable style. For those who demanded the best, Mercedes-AMG offered the C 63 S; a 503-horse version of the V8-powered C 63, which would set you back at least $78,250.
Those prices are all for sedans — coupes and cabriolets commanded additional cash — but where are AMG C-Class prices today? Well, whether buying an old Mercedes-AMG product is wise or not, we're not sure, but Kelley Blue Book's (KBB) Fair Purchase Price valuations show that, on average, the 2021 AMG C-Class range has depreciated around 39% as a whole since new. That's a solid starting point, but the real answer is a little more complex.
Not all AMGs are desired equally
Across the range, we see a total of nine models; a coupe, cabriolet, and sedan, in each of the three aforementioned grades. So, averaging out the depreciation stated by KBB across all nine models and saying "the 2021 C-Class AMG has depreciated by 39% across the last five years" is a little vague.
What the data actually tells us is that buyers have clear favorites, whether it's a 43, 63, or 63 S that they are after. Across the board, it's the cabriolet models which have deprecated heaviest, and the coupes which have retained most of their value.
At the bottom end, the C 43 Cabriolet trades hands now for just $38,300; or 57.6% of its original purchase price. The C 63 now commands $48,400, or 61.2%, while the C 63 S Cabriolet achieves $44,200, or just 51% of its $86,650 MSRP according to KBB. Oddly, the C 63 S is apparently now less valuable than the C 63, but that's what the figures tell us.
As for the coupes, they command $35,700 (59.5%) or $47,000 and (65.6%), for the C 43 and C63 models respectively, or $55,100 (69.5%) for the C 63 S. The sedans aren't far behind these figures. Even excluding the bizarrely cheap C 63 S Cabriolet outlier, KBB clearly outlines that the order of desirability goes from coupe, to sedan, to cabrio, even though it's the open-top models which commanded more from buyers back when they were new.
Here's what the market says
There is no doubt that this generation of AMG-tweaked C-Class is worth exploring for some used high-horsepower thrills, as despite how fast the four-cylinder C 63 AMG is — we should know, we test drove one on the roads and on the Ascari test circuit — it just doesn't boast the character of an old-school V8 model, or even a V6 like the old 43.
The aforementioned prices might make AMG ownership look quite tempting, but before you start exploring the pros and cons of trading your current car in for one, it's first best to explore what they are actually advertised for on the open market. KBB does a solid job of estimating averages, based on average mileage and conditions, but real-world adverts sometimes differ.
Looking at live adverts, we found KBB's pricing for the C 43 to be quite accurate, with 2021 examples boasting middling mileage and a clean history priced anywhere from $34,000 upward, and there was indeed more sedans and cabriolets at the lower end, rather than coupes. The same could be said for V8-powered models too, although there isn't a huge pool of examples for sale to judge. Even recent auction results are few and far between, although what is out there shows owners might be struggling to come to terms with the depreciation on their eight-cylinder models, as most struggled to even hit their reserves.