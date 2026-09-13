Here's How Much The 2021 Mercedes-AMG C-Classes Have Depreciated In 5 Years

Mercedes-AMG cars hold a special place in the hearts and minds of many a gearhead, and while many nameplates have been blessed with the high-performance touch at the hands of AMG, it's the C-Class models that are perhaps most important. Way back in 1993, the very first model to be jointly developed between both Mercedes-Benz and AMG debuted, as the C 36 AMG.

Since then, the hotted-up C-Class has been a continual staple in the AMG line-up, and five years ago, the choice given to buyers of high-performance C-Class models was a particularly fascinating one. See, rather than having just one grade to choose from, there were various, all available in varying body styles, too.

At the cheaper end of the AMG scale was the C 43, which kicked off with an MSRP of $57,550, with a 385-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 handling matters of motivation. Stepping up a notch, buyers would find the evergreen C 63, which housed a 469-horsepower twin-turbo V8, and commanded $69,650 in its most affordable style. For those who demanded the best, Mercedes-AMG offered the C 63 S; a 503-horse version of the V8-powered C 63, which would set you back at least $78,250.

Those prices are all for sedans — coupes and cabriolets commanded additional cash — but where are AMG C-Class prices today? Well, whether buying an old Mercedes-AMG product is wise or not, we're not sure, but Kelley Blue Book's (KBB) Fair Purchase Price valuations show that, on average, the 2021 AMG C-Class range has depreciated around 39% as a whole since new. That's a solid starting point, but the real answer is a little more complex.