Ford Should Use Its Trademarked Names On These Car Ideas After Fathom

Ford's next generation of electric vehicles will be underpinned by the upcoming Universal EV platform, beginning with the under-$30,000 Fathom pickup truck it teased last month. Ford has said that the Universal EV platform will also underpin a variety of other electric vehicles. Automotive News reports that Ford told dealers the UEV will be used for at least five models. Ford Authority claims the next vehicle to launch on the UEV platform following the Fathom will be an EV reboot of the company's famed Escape crossover.

What comes after that? In August of 2025, a year before the unveiling of the Fathom name, Ford filed for it and three additional international vehicle names to be trademarks. Perhaps these names give us a look at what Ford has up its sleeve for future UEV product launches. Maybe they're the future of Ford nomenclature, giving a peek at what we'll all be driving in a few years. We can assume that Ford already has these vehicles designed and in testing for their eventual launch. The other three names are Fuze, Hive, and Mythic.

Besides these names sounding like a trio of smart-mouthed robots from a Michael Bay "Transformers" film, what do they make you think of? If you were Ford, what kinds of vehicles would you design with them in mind, or vice-versa, what kind of vehicle would you have to be looking at to name it Fuze, Hive, or Mythic? Throw Fathom in the mix and you've got a quartet of badges that feel like a throwback to 20 years ago, when everything had an action-oriented youth-focused name. That 2006 nostalgia seems to be hitting pretty hard over there in Dearborn. As a longtime auto writer, I've got some thoughts, and we're going to go through them.