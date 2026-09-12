'Boomin' Beaver' Is The Smallest Active-Duty US Navy Vessel, And It's Adorable

With more than 450 vessels in the U.S. Navy, there is sure to be a variety of ships, but exactly how diverse is our navy? Many of us know about the U.S.' 11 aircraft carriers, 83 destroyers and five-dozen submarines, but who's heard about the Boomin Beaver — the U.S. Navy's smallest active vessel — and why does one live right beside our oldest active warship?

The Boomin' Beaver sits just shy of 20 feet long and 10 feet wide, and it packs a spry 260 hp from a Cummins Diesel paired to a ZF transmission — one of the more interesting places you'll find a Cummins motor that's not a swap. Speedy operators can pilot this sedan-sized vessel to a blistering 8 mph (~7 knots) — watch out!

For the military fanatics among us, there is a legitimate chance you can buy one of these someday. A beaver sold at auction in 2006 for $100,000 — a modest price for the modest military vessel. Jokes aside, with such a miniscule stature compared to the rest of America's costly Naval fleet, what exactly are they using Boomin' Beavers for?