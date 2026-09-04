U.S. Navy Spent $3.4 Billion On Idled Submarines, Could Spend Another $3.1 Billion Waiting To Decommission More

As opposed to active idle time, when the boat is waiting for repair, inactive idle time is when the boat is waiting to be decommissioned altogether. It will never set sail again, it will never conduct an operation again: It's being put out to pasture. Even these boats must remain fully crewed, which is just wild when you think about the money and manpower being spent on that.

The trouble is that these subs have nuclear reactors, and you can't just switch one of those off. Expert personnel have to keep maintaining it. Since these can only be defueled at dry dock, the sub has to wait for a slot at one to open, and that's where the backlog is. The GAO mentions that the Navy could invest in finding ways to defuel at the pier, but that's theoretical for now. In the meantime, the Navy is now experimenting with only keeping reduced crews on inactive boats. That makes sense: I don't think the sonar guy is really helping with the nuclear reactor much.

As an example, the report calls out the USS Pasadena, a Los Angeles-class sub that went on inactive idle status in January 2025. But it's scheduled decommission date is... November 2028, nearly four years later. Four years just sitting at the dock, waiting to die, fully crewed. Trying to make the best of a bad situation, the Navy is crewing it with fresh recruits, using the Pasadena as a training vessel. That will be an estimated $300 million bill for the whole period, thank you. Remember to tip.