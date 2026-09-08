Most of us have dream cars. As we age, though, those cars we dream of can change — often to be more attainable. Of course, we all have our own definitions of attainability, but we all have our own definitions of a dream car too. So if you have a dream car in mind, but not in your garage, today's your day to make excuses. Why don't you own your dream car?

Is it because the car you want so badly is simply too expensive? Because it's so rare, that even all the money in the world could scarcely get you one? Because it's so impractical that your life doesn't allow for its inclusion in your limited garage and driveway space? Tell me why you haven't achieved that dream of yours, why it's remained out of your reach for however many years you've been on this Earth, because I want to know what's stopping you.