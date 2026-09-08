Why Don't You Own Your Dream Car?
Most of us have dream cars. As we age, though, those cars we dream of can change — often to be more attainable. Of course, we all have our own definitions of attainability, but we all have our own definitions of a dream car too. So if you have a dream car in mind, but not in your garage, today's your day to make excuses. Why don't you own your dream car?
Is it because the car you want so badly is simply too expensive? Because it's so rare, that even all the money in the world could scarcely get you one? Because it's so impractical that your life doesn't allow for its inclusion in your limited garage and driveway space? Tell me why you haven't achieved that dream of yours, why it's remained out of your reach for however many years you've been on this Earth, because I want to know what's stopping you.
I want a Z that isn't a rust bucket
My dream car is relatively attainable: A Datsun Z. I'm not even picky on the displacement, I'd take a 240 just as well as a 260 or 280 — I'm happy to take those big later bumpers off myself. The Northeast has hundreds of Zs on Facebook Marketplace for extremely reasonable amounts of money, but there's a problem. Every single one of them is a terrible rust bucket, and I'm simply not equipped to go welding frames back together in my apartment's parking lot.
The thing holding me back from owning my dream car is rust, and the way that rust makes clean examples of my dream car ever rarer. What's stopping you from owning the car of your dreams? Leave your answers down in the comments, and I'll collect my favorites later in the way. Bonus points if you've actually come close to ownership, only to be directly stymied by something.