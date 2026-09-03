Man Mistakenly Loaded Into Garbage Truck Survives Being Compacted, Gets Rescued By Two Dozen Firefighters

It might sound stranger than fiction, but a man was rescued from the inside of a garbage truck in the early morning hours of September 2 after he was accidentally loaded into the back of the vehicle. Passersby could apparently hear someone yelling from inside the truck, and thankfully they flagged down the driver.

Over two dozen members of the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene at around 4:10 a.m. in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco, frantically picking through trash to find the man who was completely buried under a giant pile of debris, according to KTVU FOX2. This all started when a Recology driver picked up a dumpster and emptied it into the back of his truck. Firefighters say the man was digging around in there before it was dropped into the rear of the vehicle. If that wasn't nutty enough, before he realized someone was trapped back there the driver actually used the truck's compactor once, but it's not clear if the injuries the main sustained were due to the machine, the fall, or being buried.