New York City Officially Has Mechanical Garbage Trucks Now

The new bins are permanent installations, rather than something that's wheeled out to the curb every garbage day, hence the displacement of permanent street parking spaces. Will these get filled up with empty bottles from passers-by? For sure! Will that still be better than how the rest of New York works? For sure. This is a rare Eric Adams decision that actually makes sense, unlike most words out of his mouth. Sanitation workers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States — deadlier even than ironworkers, power line repairpeople, and cops — and New York is particularly hard on the people who keep the city clean. Making the sanitation system more rote and mechanical could mean a meaningful decrease in risk for our sanitation workers.

With a full rollout over such a massive section of Manhattan, this new era of trash in New York is starting to feel real. I'm looking forward to watching those mechanical-armed trucks working their way down my little Brooklyn street, lifting and overturning curbside bins as they go. Now, New Yorkers will finally get to see just how interesting all those mechanical interactions are — a new attraction for the greatest city in the world. We already have fancy ways to scoop trash off our streets and vacuum it off our subway rails, so it's about time that general household trash — the bags and bins that sit curbside every week — caught up.