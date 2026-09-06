Here's How Much A New Jeep Wagoneer Cost In 1963 Vs. 2026
As most folks know, the Jeep brand owes its roots to a military vehicle designed for multiple uses during World War II. But that was in 1940, and while the brand had begun producing slightly more civilized machines for post-war customers, it was the 1963 Jeep Wagoneer SJ that set the template for today's luxury sport-utilities — although you might not be able to tell from its original cost.
Jeep offered the Wagoneer in two body styles with different drive systems at the start. Suggested prices started at $2,546 for the two-door RWD model and at $3,332 for the four-door 4X4. Today, that's the equivalent of about $27,800 and $36,400. Even a well-optioned model — with upgrades such as an automatic transmission, independent front suspension, power steering, power brakes, radio, heater, Warn hubs, and electric windshield wipers — was only $4,479. That works out to roughly $48,900 when accounting for inflation.
For comparison, the elegant Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible cost about $6,608/$72,109 at the time, and a smaller Jeep like the CJ-5 could be bought for $2,109/$23,014. Meanwhile, the least-expensive Jeep with the Wagoneer name today opens at $63,995 before accounting for a $2,795 destination charge. Yet that model comes with an asterisk, which we'll explain after looking at the Wagoneer's long climb up the luxury ladder.
Something else to explain: Jeep's had a long line of owners over the years, and the Wagoneer and its progeny have been produced under many of them. We'll focus on the brand here, though.
From Wagoneer to Super Wagoneer to Grand Wagoneer
What gave the 1963 its premium appeal was the car-like driving experience you got from its independent front suspension, lowered ride height, and roomy, well-finished cabin. Jeep then boosted the Wagoneer's lux vibe with its first air-conditioning system in 1964. And remember, this was four years before the AMC Ambassador brought standard AC to the masses.
Next up came the 1966 Super Wagoneer, itself sometimes called the world's first luxury SUV. The Super trim showcased standard comforts such as bucket seats, air-conditioning, a seven-position tilt steering wheel, a pushbutton radio, and a fully carpeted interior. To complement its traditional Jeep capability, a chrome roof rack topped the padded-vinyl roof, the tailgate had a power window, and the power train combined V8 muscle with an easy-to-use automatic transmission. These were the kind of deluxe features never found in other SUVs of the time and increased the Super Wagoneer's starting price to $5,943 — while Cadillac wanted hundreds less for a DeVille.
The Super Wagoneer evolved into the Wagoneer Limited in 1978, and Jeep essentially perfected the formula for modern luxury SUVs with the 1984-'91 Grand Wagoneer — right down to its high profit margins. This iconic model, despite riding on a platform 25 years old at the time, started at a bit under $19,000. It's the equivalent of roughly $61,000 in 2026, and almost a third of that is reported to have gone right into the automaker's bank account. Still, Jeep sold over 101,000 Grand Wagoneers, most with the legendary vinyl-wood exterior graphics.
What does a Jeep Wagoneer cost in 2026?
Jeep brought the Wagoneer nameplate back for the 2023 model year, and this is where the asterisk we mentioned above comes into play. The 2023 Wagoneer — with a starting price of $63,595 — was just one member of the four-model Wagoneer family when it premiered. At that point, the lineup included not only the Wagoneer and extended-length Wagoneer L but also the even more luxurious and expensive Grand Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer L. Jeep then made things a little more confusing with the upper-end trim levels originally designated Series II and Series III.
Jeep must have known it messed up the Wagoneer's name with that tactic, because it basically converted the not-so-Grand versions into lower trim levels of the Grand lineup for 2026. The one exception is the all-electric Wagoneer S, which is still on sale but only as a 2025 model. So, the final Jeep Wagoneer of the current generation, the 2025 model, had a price starting from $59,945. The entry-level 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer that replaced it, however, compares with an MSRP of $64,690 (plus a destination charge of $2,795). Setting the ceiling for the 2026 Grand Wagoneer is the Summit Reserve L at an amazing $103,310.
We can also look at what a 1963 Wagoneer costs in 2026. Per Hagerty, a two-door 1963 Wagoneer with four-wheel drive, in good condition, has seen auction values between $15,500 and $23,233. Just keep in mind that, at the other end of the spectrum, a 1986 Grand Wagoneer hammered for $154,000 at a 2022 Mecum auction. Inflation has already ratcheted that up to over $175,000 in current dollars.