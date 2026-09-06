Here's How Much A New Jeep Wagoneer Cost In 1963 Vs. 2026

As most folks know, the Jeep brand owes its roots to a military vehicle designed for multiple uses during World War II. But that was in 1940, and while the brand had begun producing slightly more civilized machines for post-war customers, it was the 1963 Jeep Wagoneer SJ that set the template for today's luxury sport-utilities — although you might not be able to tell from its original cost.

Jeep offered the Wagoneer in two body styles with different drive systems at the start. Suggested prices started at $2,546 for the two-door RWD model and at $3,332 for the four-door 4X4. Today, that's the equivalent of about $27,800 and $36,400. Even a well-optioned model — with upgrades such as an automatic transmission, independent front suspension, power steering, power brakes, radio, heater, Warn hubs, and electric windshield wipers — was only $4,479. That works out to roughly $48,900 when accounting for inflation.

For comparison, the elegant Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible cost about $6,608/$72,109 at the time, and a smaller Jeep like the CJ-5 could be bought for $2,109/$23,014. Meanwhile, the least-expensive Jeep with the Wagoneer name today opens at $63,995 before accounting for a $2,795 destination charge. Yet that model comes with an asterisk, which we'll explain after looking at the Wagoneer's long climb up the luxury ladder.

Something else to explain: Jeep's had a long line of owners over the years, and the Wagoneer and its progeny have been produced under many of them. We'll focus on the brand here, though.