Back When Standard A/C Was For Luxury Cars Only, This Sedan Brought It To The Masses

In 1902, Willis Carrier invented the first air conditioning system as we know it, evidently not to make people more comfortable but to prevent the profit-sucking scourge of humidity from wrinkling paper at a publishing company. His eponymous climate and energy solutions company endures. It would be about four more decades before luxury automaker Packard stuffed optional A/C units in passenger car trunks to make motoring more comfortable. Cadillac and Chrysler weren't far behind, promising an end to the days of drivers getting creative with airflow to cool off — if they could afford it.

And that took a while. It was American Motors and the 1968 AMC Ambassador sedan that would ultimately bring standard A/C to the sweaty motoring masses — "standard" and "masses" being the operative words here. In terms of standard equipment, you could have it in a Rolls-Royce, and General Motors put A/C in the 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham, which stickered for $13,074. That's about $154,000 today. Not quite mass-market.

Ten years' worth of inflation later, the '68 Ambassador sold for around $2,800, the rough equivalent of $27,000 in 2026. Dropping no-cost A/C in an affordable family sedan was a bold choice, especially when other incidentals like power brakes and power steering remained optional. But AMC was nothing if not oddly cool and beautifully weird. And A/C innovation was in its DNA.