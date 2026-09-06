Where Will The Ford Fathom Be Built?

Arriving in the not-so-distant future is the Ford Fathom — the Blue Oval's upcoming electric midsize pickup with a sub-$30,000 price tag (including destination). Built on the company's Universal EV platform, the 2028 Fathom is expected to go into production at Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant sometime next year. According to Ford, prototype Fathoms with production-qualified parts are scheduled for a Q1 2027 rollout, with customer vehicles arriving later in the year. The headline-grabbing statement, however, is the brand's reinvention of the automotive assembly process through its multi-billion-dollar investment into the Universal EV Production System.

As Bryce Currie, Ford vice president of Americas manufacturing, puts it: "We're transforming the traditional assembly line into an 'assembly tree'. Instead of one long conveyor, three sub-assemblies run down their own lines simultaneously and then join together." The layout, according to Currie, goes something like this: "One sub-assembly is for the front of the vehicle, another for the rear, and the third for the structural battery, seats, consoles, and carpeting." These sub-assemblies then merge into what is the final assembly, or, in factory speak, the marriage.

Since late 2025, the Louisville Assembly Plant has undergone a massive overhaul in preparation for Ford's first Universal EV. In Ford's latest YouTube upload, Kevin Young, Manufacturing Program Chief at Ford, walks us through the progress, highlighting the massive scale of the project. Young explains how factory operators can now access parts with a clear line of sight and not have to walk around to access them. Stages of the production facility are designed in such a way that, Young says, "the vehicle is going to bring parts to the operator." Although a substantial undertaking with efficiency and operator ergonomics in mind, it's worth mentioning that the facility is still pretty much a work in progress.