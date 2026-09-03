These Car Movies Don't Need A Sequel, According To Our Readers

By Collin Woodard
200 M.P.H. TheAsylumNet/YouTube
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Whether you wanted it or not, we're currently scheduled to get a sequel to "Days of Thunder" in 2028. It'll probably be fine. In fact, when you see it on an airplane, you might even enjoy it. I bet it will be a solid plane movie. Maybe not as good as "The Beekeeper," but not every film can be a literal perfect plane movie. It would just be nice if it didn't feel like we were constantly with sequel after sequel.

Since Hollywood can't ever seem to leave well enough alone, on Tuesday, we asked you where you draw the line in the sand. Which car movies absolutely do not need a sequel? Some went with beloved classics that definitely deserve to stand on their own. Others went with a few more humorous suggestions. Either way, I think we can all agree that the car world will be better off if none of these movies ever get sequels.

Ronin

Leave Ronin alone!

Suggested by: 05Train

Need For Speed

Need For Speed. That movie was GOD AWFUL.

Suggested by: NEB376

Grand Prix

Because of the value of the story, the actors, the music and the quality of the racing scenes, I would say Grand Prix should never have a sequel. All that have tried to emulate made a flop.

Suggested by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)

Two Lane Blacktop

Two Lane Blacktop.

Suggested by: Anonymous Person

Duel

Duel ... Spielberg's 1st movie.

Suggested by: IB007

Christine

Christine. Maybe remake it with some modern effects. But, even though it ends with the possibility of more carnage, a sequel feels like it would just be trite.

Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

200 M.P.H.

200 M.P.H.. A movie so bad, its good... it's already perfection

The whole movie is right here

https://youtu.be/RX6YsMPS5QY?si=rUoYHicX-P8uRVQe

Suggested by: Sennamp4

The Wraith

The Wraith. Good looking car, not a great movie

Suggested by: Dennis Ames

Vanishing Point

Vanishing Point – the early 70s vibe is a big part of what makes this movie so great, along with the visuals

Suggested by: Bartok

Gone In 60 Seconds

Gone in 60 Seconds with Nic Cage. If they made a sequel now it would probably turn into a John Wick style trilogy with a car stealing mafia running the world and Nic Cage figuring out how to get out of that world and save his friends....

Suggested by: Matt G.

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