These Car Movies Don't Need A Sequel, According To Our Readers
Whether you wanted it or not, we're currently scheduled to get a sequel to "Days of Thunder" in 2028. It'll probably be fine. In fact, when you see it on an airplane, you might even enjoy it. I bet it will be a solid plane movie. Maybe not as good as "The Beekeeper," but not every film can be a literal perfect plane movie. It would just be nice if it didn't feel like we were constantly with sequel after sequel.
Since Hollywood can't ever seem to leave well enough alone, on Tuesday, we asked you where you draw the line in the sand. Which car movies absolutely do not need a sequel? Some went with beloved classics that definitely deserve to stand on their own. Others went with a few more humorous suggestions. Either way, I think we can all agree that the car world will be better off if none of these movies ever get sequels.
Ronin
Leave Ronin alone!
Suggested by: 05Train
Need For Speed
Need For Speed. That movie was GOD AWFUL.
Suggested by: NEB376
Grand Prix
Because of the value of the story, the actors, the music and the quality of the racing scenes, I would say Grand Prix should never have a sequel. All that have tried to emulate made a flop.
Suggested by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
Two Lane Blacktop
Two Lane Blacktop.
Suggested by: Anonymous Person
Duel
Duel ... Spielberg's 1st movie.
Suggested by: IB007
Christine
Christine. Maybe remake it with some modern effects. But, even though it ends with the possibility of more carnage, a sequel feels like it would just be trite.
Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
200 M.P.H.
200 M.P.H.. A movie so bad, its good... it's already perfection
The whole movie is right here
https://youtu.be/RX6YsMPS5QY?si=rUoYHicX-P8uRVQe
Suggested by: Sennamp4
The Wraith
The Wraith. Good looking car, not a great movie
Suggested by: Dennis Ames
Vanishing Point
Vanishing Point – the early 70s vibe is a big part of what makes this movie so great, along with the visuals
Suggested by: Bartok
Gone In 60 Seconds
Gone in 60 Seconds with Nic Cage. If they made a sequel now it would probably turn into a John Wick style trilogy with a car stealing mafia running the world and Nic Cage figuring out how to get out of that world and save his friends....
Suggested by: Matt G.