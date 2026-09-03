These Car Movies Don't Need A Sequel, According To Our Readers

Whether you wanted it or not, we're currently scheduled to get a sequel to "Days of Thunder" in 2028. It'll probably be fine. In fact, when you see it on an airplane, you might even enjoy it. I bet it will be a solid plane movie. Maybe not as good as "The Beekeeper," but not every film can be a literal perfect plane movie. It would just be nice if it didn't feel like we were constantly with sequel after sequel.

Since Hollywood can't ever seem to leave well enough alone, on Tuesday, we asked you where you draw the line in the sand. Which car movies absolutely do not need a sequel? Some went with beloved classics that definitely deserve to stand on their own. Others went with a few more humorous suggestions. Either way, I think we can all agree that the car world will be better off if none of these movies ever get sequels.