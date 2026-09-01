Which Car Movie Should Never Get A Sequel?

Hollywood sure loves its sequels, spinoffs, and reboots these days, and the latest movie getting the part-two treatment is 1990's "Days of Thunder." We don't know much about the sequel, but Tom Cruise will return as Cole Trickle, with Anne Hathaway joining the cast as a team owner/engineer. Do we really need a sequel to a 40-year-old racing movie? No, but we're getting it anyway, and it'll probably be an entertaining watch with Cruise as the lead. Say what you will about the man, but he doesn't exactly make boring movies.

We also didn't need a fifth "Toy Story" movie, but that one ended up being pretty good. It just sucks living at a time when it feels like so much of American culture is stuck in the past. We aren't looking toward the future or creating the next big thing. Corporations are just repackaging the old things people liked before and selling it to them again, like we live in one extended episode of "Telletubbies." It definitely doesn't help that so many people seem to want exactly that — the same stuff they're familiar with recycled for them again and again.