Which Car Movie Should Never Get A Sequel?
Hollywood sure loves its sequels, spinoffs, and reboots these days, and the latest movie getting the part-two treatment is 1990's "Days of Thunder." We don't know much about the sequel, but Tom Cruise will return as Cole Trickle, with Anne Hathaway joining the cast as a team owner/engineer. Do we really need a sequel to a 40-year-old racing movie? No, but we're getting it anyway, and it'll probably be an entertaining watch with Cruise as the lead. Say what you will about the man, but he doesn't exactly make boring movies.
We also didn't need a fifth "Toy Story" movie, but that one ended up being pretty good. It just sucks living at a time when it feels like so much of American culture is stuck in the past. We aren't looking toward the future or creating the next big thing. Corporations are just repackaging the old things people liked before and selling it to them again, like we live in one extended episode of "Telletubbies." It definitely doesn't help that so many people seem to want exactly that — the same stuff they're familiar with recycled for them again and again.
Leave these car movies alone
We might not be able to stop Hollywood from making movies, but we still have the power to complain about it. Some movies just do not need sequels. Imagine if they announced "Bullitt 2," coming out in the summer of 2030. They could cast Chad McQueen in the lead role, and...no! Stop it! We don't need a "Bullitt" sequel! Let "Bullitt" stand on its own. Don't ruin it with a sequel 60 years later. If anything, it deserves a remake because it wasn't very good, but a sequel wouldn't add a single thing to that film's legacy.
I'm sure "Bullitt" isn't the only movie you hope avoids the modern sequel trap, though. What other car movies are you crossing your fingers, hoping Hollywood leaves them well enough alone? The easy answer is, of course, all of them, but that's no fun. Besides, some movies end in a way that more naturally sets up a sequel than others. So what's your pick? Whatever it is, be sure to let us know down in the comments.