Motorcyclist Switches To Public Transit Halfway Through His Ride
Sometimes you really need to catch a bus. There's a right way and a wrong way to do it, and security video out of Colombia shows someone doing it the wrong way. The problem is that he was already riding a motorcycle, and boarded the bus by crashing through the side door.
A camera at a cafe in Buga, Colombia, captured the whole thing. An uninvolved motorcyclist came to a safe stop at a four-way intersection, which is presumably what traffic going that direction is supposed to do. A small bus crossed that intersection, while a second motorcyclist blew past the stopped rider and into the intersection at high speed, crashing into the side of the bus.
Ordinarily this would've been disastrous, causing severe injury to the unhelmeted rider. As luck would have it, the side door of the bus was open, and that's exactly where the rider crashed. Another security camera angle from inside the bus shows the moment of impact, the rider flying into the bus, and making a relatively soft landing on the seats behind the driver. Colombia Obscura shows the motorcyclist-turned-passenger sitting up, then getting off the bus. The bus driver, who initially thought the man was a passenger on his bus according to DW News, grabs his phone and follows him outside.
The luckiest man alive
Though dazed and confused, as anyone would be after such an abrupt change of transportation methods, The Independent says the man sustained no serious injuries. Further video from the cafe, shared by DW News, shows a bystander helping him off the bus and standing up. He goes to his motorcycle and starts picking it up, only to realize the front end is bent like a potato chip from the crash and dropping it again. Then he walks away in the direction he was originally traveling, leaving the scene of an accident.
Speed was certainly a factor in this crash, as it is in any crash, as well as his complete failure to stop for cross traffic. There's no obvious stop (or in this case, "alto") sign, but the motorcycle that arrived first seems to understand and obey the local rules of the road. There's also no reason for him to have been riding so quickly through such narrow roads in a populated area.
Two highly improbable factors allowed this rider to walk away from the crash. One was that the side door he crashed into was wide open, likely for ventilation on a hot August day. That allowed his body to fly unimpeded into the second factor, the seat behind the driver. This provided enough padding to not exactly stick the landing, but to catch him without serious harm. It's not exactly a school bus, but the guy crashed in the right place at the right time.