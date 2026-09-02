Motorcyclist Switches To Public Transit Halfway Through His Ride

Sometimes you really need to catch a bus. There's a right way and a wrong way to do it, and security video out of Colombia shows someone doing it the wrong way. The problem is that he was already riding a motorcycle, and boarded the bus by crashing through the side door.

A camera at a cafe in Buga, Colombia, captured the whole thing. An uninvolved motorcyclist came to a safe stop at a four-way intersection, which is presumably what traffic going that direction is supposed to do. A small bus crossed that intersection, while a second motorcyclist blew past the stopped rider and into the intersection at high speed, crashing into the side of the bus.

Ordinarily this would've been disastrous, causing severe injury to the unhelmeted rider. As luck would have it, the side door of the bus was open, and that's exactly where the rider crashed. Another security camera angle from inside the bus shows the moment of impact, the rider flying into the bus, and making a relatively soft landing on the seats behind the driver. Colombia Obscura shows the motorcyclist-turned-passenger sitting up, then getting off the bus. The bus driver, who initially thought the man was a passenger on his bus according to DW News, grabs his phone and follows him outside.