Puke And Poop Are Just Part Of The Nightmare For Waymo's Fleet Handlers

Tech bros dreaming of building trillion-dollar business empires view driverless taxis as rolling money printers, but their equations largely ignore the people who need to clean and maintain them. With no driver physically present to deter filthy behavior, Waymo passengers are fully willing to vomit and crap inside Waymo's Bay Area vehicles. And while that's a disgusting experience for the next paying customers, the mess is far worse for the contractor tasked with cleaning out the driverless taxi when it returns to the garage.

After Waymo's 2020 launch of true driverless rides in Phoenix, the service expanded to 14 cities across the country, and there are even more markets on the horizon. The company's fleet of over 3,800 vehicles is maintained by a network of depots, each staffed by approximately 70 workers. The Bay Area Current interviewed a robotaxi handler who worked at one of Waymo's San Francisco-area depots earlier this week. Their job was to make sure the cars were parked in the correct spot, recharged, their data collected, and any technical issues fixed.

If the car was damaged, or more specifically if it needed cleaning, it was "escalated" to someone whose job was to clean vehicles. The handlers arguably drew the short straw because vomit and feces need to be constantly wiped up, especially on weekend nights. I know this is a far better alternative than someone getting behind the wheel drunk, but some passengers have no consideration for what they're putting these workers through. The fleet handlers also mentioned some unusual perishable items that one customer left behind: