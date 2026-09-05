What's Included In The Ford Maverick's 4K Package That Doubles Its Tow Rating?

Comparing the Maverick's pulling potential with that of the competition is no easy task, but that's primarily because there really aren't many comparable trucks on the market today. The Maverick, recall, is a compact unibody truck that's right around 200 inches in length. The only similarly sized and similarly constructed truck available right now is the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which was redesigned to be truckier on the outside for 2025. The Hyundai also has higher standard and maximum tow ratings (when trailer brakes are used). Models with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter inline-4 are rated for towing up to 3,500 pounds with front- or all-wheel drive, except the SEL Activity trim, which pushes that rating to 5,000 lbs. Meanwhile, every turbocharged AWD Santa Cruz tows 5,000 pounds.

On the other hand, the Maverick has attracted its share of former crossovers owners — with especially high early conquest rates against the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. We're not going to say that's entirely due to the Maverick's stronger towing capability, but the towing limit for the CR-V is just 1,500 pounds (1,000 pounds for hybrids). Meanwhile, the now all-hybrid RAV4 is rated at either 1,750 pounds or 3,500 pounds, depending on the trim. For a little more context, it's worth pointing out that the Ford Ranger, representing the next rung up on Ford's pickup size ladder, will set you back $36,140 at its cheapest — based on an MSRP of $33,550 and destination/acquisition fees of $1,895/$695. Plus, you have to add the Ranger's own Tow Pack, for $535, to reach its top tow rating of 7,500 pounds. The Maverick opens at $28,145 before considering its $1,845/$695 in fees, the cost of its tow pack, and any discounts.