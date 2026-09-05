What's Included In The Ford Maverick's 4K Package That Doubles Its Tow Rating?
It's taken all types of drivers to make the Ford Maverick a success, and that no doubt includes at least some customers who use the machine for its truck-like capability. It's exactly for those folks that Ford engineered the Maverick's optional 4K Tow Package. Now, the truck's standard tow rating is 2,000 pounds, which is the same for both powertrains and both drive configurations. On the odd chance you don't have those memorized, the Maverick comes standard with a hybrid setup combining a 2.5-liter inline-4 and two electric motors for a total of 184 horsepower. Ford doesn't specify the total combined torque rating for the Maverick Hybrid, but the electric motors push out 236 lb-ft. As for the truck's pure gas engine, that's a turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost inline-4 that makes 250 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque.
Nor was our headline an exaggeration: That 4K Tow Package raises the Maverick's maximum tow rating to 4,000 pounds by adding hardware like a trailer brake controller and a Class III trailer hitch with a 2-inch receiver and 4-/7-pin connector. A transmission oil cooler and upgraded cooling fan work to keep the Maverick from overheating under heavy loads, as does the higher-capacity radiator found only with the EcoBoost motor. Ford wraps things up with a 17-inch conventional spare tire. Many new cars no longer include spare tires, and while front-wheel-drive Maverick hybrids have a standard mini spare, the remaining models make do with a tire inflator and sealant kit
Pricing and availability for the Maverick's 4K Tow Pack
First off, keep in mind that the Maverick has been around since 2022, and Ford has fine-tuned its exact equipment levels over the years — and, of course, may be making changes in the future. All of this means shoppers should check any individual Maverick's spec sheet to ensure they're getting what they want at the price they want. So, for 2026, the 4K Tow Pack is priced at $745. It's then available on all-wheel-drive Mavericks in the XL, XLT, and Lariat trim levels, and you can get it regardless of whether you choose the hybrid or EcoBoost powertrains. However, you can't get it for the beastly Maverick Lobo, nor is it on the option menu for the Maverick Tremor, the little truck with a little lift.
Also, adding the 4K Tow Pack to the XL and XLT trims means you have to add the $795 Ford Co-Pilot360 Package as well. The good news is that you'll be rewarded with an extensive range of ADAS technologies such as blind-spot monitoring, evasive steering assistance, a driver-attention monitor, intersection assistance, and pedestrian detection to the already standard automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping system, and rearview camera. The Maverick Lariat, being an uplevel trim here, naturally features the Co-Pilot360 bundle as part of its standard equipment.
How does the Maverick with a 4K Tow Pack stack up against its rivals
Comparing the Maverick's pulling potential with that of the competition is no easy task, but that's primarily because there really aren't many comparable trucks on the market today. The Maverick, recall, is a compact unibody truck that's right around 200 inches in length. The only similarly sized and similarly constructed truck available right now is the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which was redesigned to be truckier on the outside for 2025. The Hyundai also has higher standard and maximum tow ratings (when trailer brakes are used). Models with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter inline-4 are rated for towing up to 3,500 pounds with front- or all-wheel drive, except the SEL Activity trim, which pushes that rating to 5,000 lbs. Meanwhile, every turbocharged AWD Santa Cruz tows 5,000 pounds.
On the other hand, the Maverick has attracted its share of former crossovers owners — with especially high early conquest rates against the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. We're not going to say that's entirely due to the Maverick's stronger towing capability, but the towing limit for the CR-V is just 1,500 pounds (1,000 pounds for hybrids). Meanwhile, the now all-hybrid RAV4 is rated at either 1,750 pounds or 3,500 pounds, depending on the trim. For a little more context, it's worth pointing out that the Ford Ranger, representing the next rung up on Ford's pickup size ladder, will set you back $36,140 at its cheapest — based on an MSRP of $33,550 and destination/acquisition fees of $1,895/$695. Plus, you have to add the Ranger's own Tow Pack, for $535, to reach its top tow rating of 7,500 pounds. The Maverick opens at $28,145 before considering its $1,845/$695 in fees, the cost of its tow pack, and any discounts.