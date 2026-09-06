Performance EVs That Have Depreciated Faster Than The Ford Mustang Mach-E Over 5 Years

There are some cars that we wish would just hurry up and depreciate faster, and then there are cars that really do not need any encouragement to shed their value. The Ford Mustang Mach-E falls into the latter camp, losing 57% of its value within the first five years alone, according to CarEdge, and that's based on a good-condition example covering a fairly typical 13,500 miles per annum. It's a similar story from iSeeCars, which predicts the Mach-E loses a whopping 60.9% during that same timeframe.

So the moral of the story is clear: no matter where the facts are from, the Mach-E is a poor performer when it comes down to residual values. However, it's not the worst depreciating car out there. In fact, it's not even the worst performer in its performance EV sector.

A luxuriously finished Jaguar I-Pace makes the Mach-E's depreciation patterns look almost tame, as does the Tesla Model X. The former sports almost 400 horsepower, while the latter kicks out north of 1,000 in certain trims, so it's easy to argue they fall into the same performance EV category as the Mach-E. The Audi RS e-tron GT does, too, despite straying away from the more obvious and sometimes devoid-of-character fast-EV SUV recipe.