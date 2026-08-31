Jeep Recon Is Finally Ready For Launch With 20 Extra Horsepower, Less Range And Dealer Discounts

You remember the Jeep Recon, don't you? It's okay if you don't. The Recon was unveiled literally four years ago at this point, so it's fair if you're a bit unfamiliar with it. It's Jeep's all-electric off-roader that has removable doors and a roof you can take off too, and the time has finally come for these mid-size electric SUVs to hit dealer lots, as Carscoops reports. Well, technically, the company "sold" a few dozen in 2025 (and 47 so far this year), but that's a whole other story.

Anyway, there's some good news — like the fact there is 20 more horsepower on tap than previously expected — but there's also some stuff that should be worrying for Stellantis, like poor range estimates and the fact Jeep dealers are already slapping discounts on the things. While a little extra power is nice, it's already looking like the Recon could be an unfortunate repeat of what Stellantis has gone through with the Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger Daytona, two EVs that have sold in dismal numbers, to say the least.

Jeep's spec sheets for the Recon's say its dual-motor setup now has 670 horsepower, Carscoops noticed, which is 20 more than before — exactly what you want for rock climbing. Torque remains the same at 620 pound-feet. Jeep says the Recon will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds before hitting a 112-mph top speed.

Unfortunately, while power is up, range provided by its 110.5-kWh battery pack is down. Originally, the Recon's max range was supposed to be 250 miles in Overland trim, but that number is now 240 miles. The number drops once again from 230 miles to a paltry 222 miles in its Moab launch trim level. Charging isn't even that impressive, either. Because the Recon only runs on a 400-volt architecture, its 5%-to-80% charge time is quoted at 28 minutes.