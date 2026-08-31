Jeep Recon Is Finally Ready For Launch With 20 Extra Horsepower, Less Range And Dealer Discounts
You remember the Jeep Recon, don't you? It's okay if you don't. The Recon was unveiled literally four years ago at this point, so it's fair if you're a bit unfamiliar with it. It's Jeep's all-electric off-roader that has removable doors and a roof you can take off too, and the time has finally come for these mid-size electric SUVs to hit dealer lots, as Carscoops reports. Well, technically, the company "sold" a few dozen in 2025 (and 47 so far this year), but that's a whole other story.
Anyway, there's some good news — like the fact there is 20 more horsepower on tap than previously expected — but there's also some stuff that should be worrying for Stellantis, like poor range estimates and the fact Jeep dealers are already slapping discounts on the things. While a little extra power is nice, it's already looking like the Recon could be an unfortunate repeat of what Stellantis has gone through with the Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger Daytona, two EVs that have sold in dismal numbers, to say the least.
Jeep's spec sheets for the Recon's say its dual-motor setup now has 670 horsepower, Carscoops noticed, which is 20 more than before — exactly what you want for rock climbing. Torque remains the same at 620 pound-feet. Jeep says the Recon will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds before hitting a 112-mph top speed.
Unfortunately, while power is up, range provided by its 110.5-kWh battery pack is down. Originally, the Recon's max range was supposed to be 250 miles in Overland trim, but that number is now 240 miles. The number drops once again from 230 miles to a paltry 222 miles in its Moab launch trim level. Charging isn't even that impressive, either. Because the Recon only runs on a 400-volt architecture, its 5%-to-80% charge time is quoted at 28 minutes.
Bring on the discounts
While the Recon is a neat idea, dealers clearly aren't too confident that they're going to sell all that well, as they're slapping discounts on them already. At launch, the 2026 Recon Moab costs $68,990, including destination and the mandatory $1,995 Sky One-Touch Power-Top, and that's a hell of a lot of money — especially compared to something like the Rivian R2, which currently starts at $59,485, and there are cheaper models on the way.
Carscoops was able to find multiple examples of hundreds of dollars already being slapped on the Recon's hood. In California, a dealer is throwing a $500 discount on their Recon. Another in Florida is doing the same, and a third in Ohio has already chucked a $720 discount on their Recon Moab. For those keeping score at home, there are just 34 Recons listed for sale on AutoTrader currently, meaning that about 10% of all Recons currently for sale are already being discounted. And none of those listings have real-life photos attached, so who knows when the SUVs will actually reach lots.
Remember, it's early days, and the car barely exists on the road at this point. If the Wagoneer S and its massive discounts are any indication, bigger money-savings opportunities are on the way. Maybe the Recon would have been a solid EV in 2023, 2024 or 2025, but we're getting to the tail end of 2026, and the numbers just aren't backing it up at this point. I suppose we'll have to do our own recon, drive it and see for ourselves.