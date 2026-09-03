How Much Was A Brand-New Mercedes Maybach In 2003 (And What Can You Get One For Today)?

Maybach is the ultra-luxury arm of Mercedes-Benz, and it has a history that stretches over 100 years. Throughout those many decades, Maybach has switched roles on occasion, going from engine manufacturer through to luxury car automaker multiple times. Maybach even helped develop the first gas-powered motorcycle, so it's a name that is deeply rooted in automotive history. Mercedes-Maybach was born much later, but today, we're putting the brand's first 21st-century revival under the spotlight, when it once again delved into the world of ultra-luxury cars with a pair of all-new releases in 2002: the Maybach 57 and 62. These were W140 S-Class-derived Rolls-Royce competitors lined with the very best the auto industry had to offer almost a quarter-century ago, including 543-horsepower twin-turbo V12 engines, and they were named after their approximate length in tenths of a meter.

The Maybach 57 and 62 found their way into the U.S. just a year later as 2004 models, and as would have been expected of a serious Roller rival, they sported suitably high asking prices. Back in '04, a shiny new Maybach would have set buyers back $308,000 in 57 guise, or $359,500 as an extended-wheelbase 62 model. Of course, as with anything in the ultra-luxury sector, prices are heavily dependent upon options and extras, but what's remarkable is just how steeply these six-figure luxobarges have depreciated over the last two decades. Classic.com, which collates data from recently auctioned models, details how the average price paid for a 57 in 2026 sits at just $44,293, while the flagship 62 commands a significantly steeper $84,333.