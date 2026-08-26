Before Mercedes-Maybach, Wilhelm Maybach Helped Build The First Gas-Powered Motorcycle

Wilhelm Maybach's name lives on as part of the Mercedes-Benz sub-brand for super-lux vehicles like the 2027 Mercedes-Maybach S580 ultra-luxury sedan and the in-your-face 2027 Mercedes-Maybach GLS680. Yet, Maybach himself came from pretty humble beginnings, and the first vehicle he helped to build in 1885 reflected that: It was originally called the Reitwagen, which means "riding carriage," but it's better known today as the world's first motorcycle.

Maybach's path to that point started in Heilbronn, Germany, where he was born in 1846. Both his parents passed away by the time he was 10, and Maybach eventually ended up in an orphanage. While there, he began working at a local machine shop, eventually meeting an engineer sent to inspect the shop. That engineer was Gottlieb Daimler. Despite the 12-year difference in their age, the two began a long-time working friendship that would last until Daimler died in 1900.

An early project was the "grandfather clock" engine that they began developing in the mid 1880s. Looking a bit like a big timepiece because of its tall, narrow shape, this upright, single-cylinder motor was a major advance in terms of both engine speed and power. Placed in a two-wheel wooden frame in 1885, the outcome was a motorbike capable of traveling up to about 7.5 mph. It did have what are described as jockey wheels as well, which operated sort of like training wheels. Anyways, it wasn't only the first motorcycle ever. According to Mercedes-Benz, it also was the "first functional road vehicle with a combustion engine."