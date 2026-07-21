What Does The Lexus F Sport Package Include (And Which Models Offer It)?

For the IS 350 sedan, for example, the F Sport grade pairs the 311-horsepower V6 with AWD and a 12.3-inch Lexus Interface touchscreen. A Special Appearance Package limited to 350 North American units is also available for 2026 F Sport IS models, adding features such as Hakugin Matte White paint, Black BBS forged alloy wheels, and Mark Levinson audio.

Lexus' TX three-row SUV offers three separate F Sport tiers: Handling, Performance Premium, and Performance Luxury. They all include "F Sport" badges on the steering wheel and seats as well as a leather-trimmed shift knob, but each adds its own specific tweaks. For example, F Sport Handling features on the lower TX 350 and adds all-wheel-drive and Adaptive Variable Suspension, while F Sport Performance Premium and Luxury – exclusive on 366-hp hybrid TX500h – combine AWD and F Sport accents throughout the interior with exclusive dynamic rear steering.

Similarly, the midsize RX SUV is available in Handling, Performance, and Design F Sport configurations, but again, the F Sport Performance trim is tied to the RX 500h and includes dynamic rear steering. The LX flagship SUV has also joined the F Sport frenzy with an F Sport Handling grade and an available Appearance Package for 2026. And the NX compact SUV also carries an F Sport option, making it one of the more accessible entry points into the F Sport lineup.

It's worth keeping in mind that F Sport is a styling and handling upgrade — not a powertrain one. If you're shopping for Lexus' most powerful factory-built vehicles, that's F model territory. In this case, you'd be looking at the now-discontinued old-school IS 500 F Sport Performance and the RC F with naturally aspirated V8s, which represent the modern performance ceiling for the nameplates.