Here's How Much A 2021 Nissan Titan Has Depreciated In 5 Years
If you need a full-size pickup but want to avoid Detroit steel or the third-generation Toyota Tundra with its troublesome twin-turbo V6 engine, you're left with one option: the Nissan Titan. But buying new is also out of the picture, as Nissan axed its F-150 competitor after 2024. The 2021 Titan is arguably a good target because it has depreciated substantially, shedding roughly half of its original MSRP, while still offering modern technology like automatic emergency braking.
Let's put that in perspective. In 2021, the base Titan S crew cab stickered for about $44,505. Today, the cheapest new pickup you can buy is the Ford Maverick for just under $30,000. But while it comes with a factory warranty, the Maverick's 191-horsepower hybrid four-cylinder engine falls far short of the Titan's 400-horsepower V8 unit. The comparisons could continue with towing capacity, payload limits, and cabin space, but you get the point. You're not getting a new pickup with the capabilities of a Titan for a Maverick-like price.
To get a better idea of valuations and pricing for a 2021 Nissan Titan today, we'll look at what CarEdge and Kelley Blue Book have to say. And to cross-check these numbers against reality, we'll examine marketplace listings for current dealer asking prices. Lastly, you'll find out how depreciation hits the Titan's competitors: the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Ram 1500, and Toyota Tundra. All MSRPs mentioned in the article include factory destination charges.
Examining the 2021 Nissan Titan's depreciation
Rather than rely on prognostications, CarEdge determines depreciation by using the site's current market pricing. As a result, the Titan's five-year drop in value works out to 47.3%. Kelley Blue Book (KBB) uses a different formula that includes private-party and trade-in valuations, as well as wholesale auction forecasts. Under this basis, the Titan that originally sold for $44,505 is now worth $22,000, the equivalent of 50.6% depreciation.
However, KBB's estimate might be slightly optimistic from a buyer's perspective, and CarEdge's might be closer to real-world pricing. Based on 2021 Titan crew cabs with a clean history (no accidents or title brands) and near-average mileage of about 65,000 miles over five years, dealer listings on CarGurus point to an average selling price of around $24,000, or 46.1% depreciation for the S trim without considering the price of options. Applying this formula to the mid-grade Titan SV (again, a crew cab with average mileage and no adverse history) yields similar depreciation. In 2021, this trim had a base MSRP of $47,955. As of this writing, we found multiple marketplace listings priced around $26,000, which represents a 45.8% loss in value. When you see how the Titan's depreciation compares against most of the competition, you'll understand why it's still one of the discontinued Nissan models worth buying.
How the Nissan Titan's depreciation compares against its competitors'
Looking at the five-year depreciation of other full-size trucks may influence your decision about a Nissan Titan. We'll use CarEdge's calculations here as its estimates for the Titan were closest to market pricing. With a 48.6% loss of value over five years, the 2021 Ram 1500 depreciates slightly worse than the Titan and now has an average estimated price of $27,427. The numbers head in a different direction for other domestic trucks. The 2021 Ford F-150 has declined in value by 40.4% over the same period, while a same-year Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has an almost identical 40.3% depreciation. CarEdge puts the current values of both trucks at $28,799 and $29,159, respectively. The net effect is that you'll likely pay more for one of these models on a used car lot than an equivalent Nissan Titan or Ram 1500.
Depreciation (or lack thereof) also helps explain why used Toyota Tundras are still especially pricey. According to CarEdge, a 2021 Tundra declines in value by only 24.5% after five years and now trades for $33,548. That's roughly half of what happens to valuations for the Nissan or Ram. However, given Toyota's reputation for strong resale values compared to other brands, used Tundra pricing shouldn't be surprising.