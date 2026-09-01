Here's How Much A 2021 Nissan Titan Has Depreciated In 5 Years

If you need a full-size pickup but want to avoid Detroit steel or the third-generation Toyota Tundra with its troublesome twin-turbo V6 engine, you're left with one option: the Nissan Titan. But buying new is also out of the picture, as Nissan axed its F-150 competitor after 2024. The 2021 Titan is arguably a good target because it has depreciated substantially, shedding roughly half of its original MSRP, while still offering modern technology like automatic emergency braking.

Let's put that in perspective. In 2021, the base Titan S crew cab stickered for about $44,505. Today, the cheapest new pickup you can buy is the Ford Maverick for just under $30,000. But while it comes with a factory warranty, the Maverick's 191-horsepower hybrid four-cylinder engine falls far short of the Titan's 400-horsepower V8 unit. The comparisons could continue with towing capacity, payload limits, and cabin space, but you get the point. You're not getting a new pickup with the capabilities of a Titan for a Maverick-like price.

To get a better idea of valuations and pricing for a 2021 Nissan Titan today, we'll look at what CarEdge and Kelley Blue Book have to say. And to cross-check these numbers against reality, we'll examine marketplace listings for current dealer asking prices. Lastly, you'll find out how depreciation hits the Titan's competitors: the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Ram 1500, and Toyota Tundra. All MSRPs mentioned in the article include factory destination charges.