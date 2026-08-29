Car Vs. Airplane Engines: Why They're Built Differently

That lump under your car's hood? Yep, that's an engine. Duh, right? That thing spinning the propeller on a Piper J-3 Cub? Also an engine. That said, they're about as similar as a catapult and a suspension bridge. It makes sense, too. Your Toyota Camry hardly operates in the same conditions as an airplane. Even small, light, single-engine piston airplanes have to contend with the challenges of flight and the dangerous, often deadly consequences of in-flight failure.

It's no surprise, then, that piston airplane engines and car engines differ so wildly in construction. Sure, both internal combustion applications run on fuel, involve a combustion cycle with strokes, and produce emissions. However, unlike cars, airplanes use much more of their engines' overall available power output to take off and reach cruising altitudes than cars do to get up to speed.

So what else makes them different in design? Well, beyond the dissimilar power demands, piston airplane engines incorporate redundancies you won't find in your typical passenger car, like two spark plugs per cylinder and dual magnetos. Oh, and you better believe the extra demands mean different maintenance rituals. Frankly, you'd almost certainly cry if you had to tear down your Honda CR-V's engine as often as a piston airplane engine needs an overhaul. Well, that or take the bus.