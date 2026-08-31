The Alaska Marine Highway Is (Probably) The Longest Ferry Ride Your Car Can Take

As car enthusiasts, most of us love a good road trip, but sometimes destinations are so far that it's better to park it up on a train or a boat and let somebody and something else cover the big part of the journey. This got us wondering: what's the longest ferry in the world that you can take your car onto?

The most likely answer lies right here in the U.S, specifically the Alaska Marine Highway System, which covers 3,500 miles of coastline. The longest regular route on the AMHS has indeed been dubbed the "world's longest ferry ride" and goes from Bellingham, Washington (a town 90 miles north of Seattle) to Skagway, Alaska. I got in touch with AMHS spokesperson Gabe Strong, who says this route is 941 nautical miles long, or the equivalent of 1,083 regular miles. (One nautical mile is the distance you'd cover in an hour going one knot, by the way.)

According to the MV Columbia's schedule, this route takes exactly three days going north, but three-and-a-half days going back south. For reference, Google Maps says Bellingham to Skagway is a 28-hour drive through Canada. Although for context, Alaska is also home to a 240-mile stretch of highway where there are no services whatsoever, and finding gas higher than 90 octane up there is weirdly difficult, so perhaps driving isn't the best idea.