How World War II Rationing Led To 35 MPH Speed Limits And Bans On Driving For Fun

While the continental United States was spared the widespread devastation of World War II that was seen throughout Europe and Asia, Americans still had to make sacrifices for the war effort overseas. The federal government imposed rationing of vital war materials in 1942, and drivers were essentially forced to avoid unnecessary travel. There was a monthly vehicle use tax, an occupation-based gasoline rationing system, and a new national speed limit of 35 miles per hour.

The rationale for rationing was simple. Fuel, metal and rubber were scarce, so nearly all of it was dedicated to wartime production. As a result, it was practically impossible to buy a new car. According to the National Park Service, the federal government halted the production of all civilian vehicles in February 1942. Sales were also stopped, and existing unsold supply was stockpiled. If someone wanted a new car, they needed to be in a profession where travel was deemed necessary and prove to their local rationing board that their current car had more than 40,000 miles on it.

Having a car in their driveway didn't mean they could drive it however they'd like, either. Fuel was a precious resource, and a national rationing system was implemented in December 1942. Forget about going for a joy ride or heading out on that summer road trip. In January 1943, "pleasure driving" was banned on the Eastern seaboard. Most drivers were limited to 4 gallons of gas per week. Long-distance commuters were allowed up to 10 gallons. Delivery drivers and doctors were allowed unlimited fuel, but they had to put a special sticker on their cars for access to that fuel. The same stickers reminded drivers to check their tire pressure regularly, slow down before turning the car, and to drive under 35 mph. And no matter which sticker you had, going out for a bit of fun behind the wheel wasn't technically allowed.