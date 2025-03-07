Unearthed WWII Bomb Shuts Down Europe's Busiest Train Station

France launched a national pilot for a four-day workweek last year, and nothing would be better advertising for the proposal that the rail network being plunged into chaos on a Friday. Track maintenance workers found a 1,100-pound unexploded bomb from World War II while conducting overnight work in Saint-Denis, France, a suburb just north of Paris proper. With de-mining operations ongoing, authorities have evacuated residents, halted rail service and closed a nearby section of the Périphérique, Paris' ring road.

The tracks closed are on the approach to Gare du Nord, the busiest train station in Europe, the BBC reports. The complete closure of the line is anatomically equivalent to severing an artery. As one of Paris' seven mainland terminals, the station handles 220 million passengers every year and serves destinations north of the French capital, as its name implies. Beyond commuter and regional trains, international high-speed rail service Eurostar also uses the Gard du Nord to connect Paris to Amsterdam, Brussels, Cologne, and most famously, London through the Channel Tunnel.

Crowds of stranded and confused passengers massed at Gare du Nord and its connected stations in London and Brussels. Those who booked their tickets digitally were utterly lost as the Eurostar app crashed due to the mass cancellations. While other impacted services will resume later today, Eurostar announced its services will resume on Saturday. It left plenty of passengers desperate to adjust plans or find another way to their destination.