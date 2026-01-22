Forget Diesel, Europe Was Wild About Wood-Powered Cars During WWII

Though the Swedish government (along with Volvo) researched producer gas in 1957 as an alternative in the event of an oil shortage, producer gas cars are exclusively a hobbyist endeavor, and they aren't for the faint of heart. Here's a short rundown of how the process works from former Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipilä, who converted a Chevrolet El Camino (turn on English subtitles):

One of the main products of the wood-heating process is carbon monoxide, which is odorless, colorless, tasteless, and exceptionally deadly. Immaculate sealing and filtration are a must, as burning wood is worse for the environment than just powering engines with gasoline (though some people have tried to do both at once). Breathing isn't your only concern, though, as there are plenty of risks regarding possible explosions from synthesizing wood gas. Also, half of the gas produced is non-combustible nitrogen; in other words, wood gas doesn't make much power. And you have to make sure the wood is dried first before using it.

Here are more downsides: The filters need constant cleaning, ashes need to be swept out after every drive, and the starting process can take 10 minutes – and it all amounts to a slow car that's only good for short distances. A wood gas-powered Volvo built by a man known as Dutch John tops out at 75 mph and converts 66 pounds of wood into 62 miles of range. Despite these limitations, as long as you can trap and filter the gases (and avoid a catastrophic "boom"), your emissions will be on par with burning natural gas. If you want to try creating a gasifier car yourself and you drive an old woodie station wagon or a wood-framed Morgan, you'll always have a source of reserve fuel.