The First Jail Sentence For Speeding Came In 1904 (For A Speed You Could Reach On Foot)

In August 1904, a Rhode Island judge passed down a jail sentence for a crime a motorist committed behind the wheel of an early automobile. The judge, one Darius Baker, sentenced the driver to five days behind bars for speeding at 15 mph, of all things. If that wasn't hilarious enough, the average physically-active adult can hit around 15 to 20 miles per hour in a dead sprint.

The finer details of this arrest — including the offender's identity and just what kind of car they were driving — are a bit thin. But it's possible to make some inferences for the latter. At the time of the driver's jail sentence, the most popular and best-selling car in America was the Oldsmobile Runabout (with its characteristic curved dashboard). The 95-cubic-inch single cylinder engine was peppy enough to coax the Oldsmobile to 20 miles per hour. Slow as it sounds, it was apparently swift enough to land a driver in handcuffs during that time.

It might be the first formal jail sentence for speeding, but it's certainly not the first time a driver got in trouble for it. On January 28, 1896, Walter Arnold attracted the attention of police in Kent, England, for breaking the speed limit aboard a new-fangled motorcar. Mind you, the Rhode Island speed freak's 15 miles per hour is blisteringly quick compared to Arnold's pace. Arnold went careening past a bobby at an eye-watering 8 miles per hour aboard a motorized vehicle. The speed limit in Kent was 2 mph at the time. So, naturally, the police officer chased the miscreant on a bicycle and ultimately wrote him a citation, doling out justice for his crime.