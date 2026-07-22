What Does 'No Tolerance' Mean On Oklahoma Speed Limit Signs?

There are two kinds of drivers: those who admit that they've drifted above the speed limit, and those who lie about it. After all, in a recent survey conducted by U.S. News & World Report, 88% of drivers say they speed on purpose. Yet Oklahoma says speeding is never okay. Don't believe it? The Sooner State has, printed in plain English, the words "no tolerance" or "zero tolerance" on its speed limit signs. Oooh, ominous.

It sounds like something you'd find plastered on an action movie poster or in an employee handbook regarding drugs, alcohol, or harassment. But there's more to it than scaring tourists. For starters, Oklahoma's Absolute Speed Limit Law forbids motorists from speeding. Absolutely forbids even 1 mile per hour over the limit. Then you've got the state's Basic Speeding Law, which can actually land you in trouble for traveling at or below the posted limit if your drive takes place in icy conditions or during a nasty rainstorm.

Oklahoma's attitude toward speeding is the reason why you'll find the almost threatening signage on the state's highways. Not that wild signs and rules stopped Oklahoma from making our readers' list of the worst states to drive in.