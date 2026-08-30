5 Weird And Wild Child Car Seats From Back When We Were Figuring Out How Safety Worked

If you're old enough, you probably remember riding in the cargo area of a station wagon or the bed of a pickup as a child. No seatbelts, no airbags, nothing to hold on to, except for the dog, who also rode back there. We've always been confused to see other Gen Xers bragging about this on social media. Why is it such a flex that our parents evidently didn't care whether we lived or died? It should come as no surprise, then, that this "let nature take its course" approach to child safety would be reflected in early child car seats.

In 1971, the U.S. federal government launched regulations for car seats, deciding, correctly, that many of our parents couldn't be trusted to make wise decisions regarding their children's safety. More regulations and state legislation would follow. Automakers themselves would show some initiative in the 1990s with a standardized locking system for car seats. Nowadays, depending on which guidelines or state laws apply to you, you may be keeping your kid in a booster seat until they're 12. But before those regulations, it was the wild west when it came to child safety.

One very early child car seat around the turn of the 20th century was mounted on an unbelievably dangerous part of the car. Separately, there were seats that did not anchor to the car at all, one the child could stand in, and one sketchy bassinet. There was even a baby hammock in the mix.