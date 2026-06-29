Is Your Car's Rear Middle Seat Still Its Safest?

It seems intuitive that the safest seat in a five-passenger car or SUV would be the center perch of the second row. That spot's most protected by the car's structure. In fact, according to a 2017 National Highway Transportation Safety Agency (NHTSA) study, in the 1960s and '70s, outboard rear seats were 26% safer than the fronts, and sitting in the middle of the second row was 37% safer. But the huge disparity between front- and rear-seat safety — for adult passengers — has nearly evaporated for two key reasons.

First, according to Jessica Jermakian, senior vice president for vehicle research at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), whom we reached by phone, modern cars in general are safer than they've ever been, both structurally and technologically. So, essentially, as the entire car has gotten less deadly, there's a lower disparity between individual seats and between the front row and second row.

Second, Jermakian said the biggest leap in accident survival for every passenger in the car, but especially people up front, is that front passengers are far more likely to buckle up. "Half of the people who are fatally injured in crashes are unrestrained," she said. "It points to the likelihood of being fatally injured when you're unbelted versus when you're belted.

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According to that NHTSA study, using a three-point belt in the middle back seat cuts your chance of death by 58% in sedans and 75% in SUVs. However, as more airbags are packed into the fronts of cars, and seat belt tech improves for front passengers, and front passengers use seat belts more often than folks riding in back, sitting in the center rear seat may only confer a very slight safety advantage. Save for one very important kind of passenger: children.