Do Mercedes-Maybachs And The Regular Benz/AMG Models Use The Same Engines?

The Mercedes-Maybach nameplate carries real weight in the super-premium luxury car market. This sub-brand's name dates back to Wilhelm Maybach, who partnered with Gottlieb Daimler in the 1880s and helped build the world's first gas-powered motorcycle before either company existed.

Maybach's modern revival began with the name being stamped on the 2002 Maybach 57 and 62, both super-luxurious full-size sedans based on the W140 S-Class chassis from the '90s and with the 550 horsepower Mercedes M285 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V12. This was a more powerful version of the Mercedes 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged M275 V12 you could get in the 2002, 493-horsepower W220 S 600.

By the end of 2012, the Maybach badge went into hiding, and it wasn't really brought back until Mercedes turned it into a trim level with the previous generation of Mercedes models, starting with the S-Class in 2015. The GLS followed in 2019, and the SL joined most recently, debuting in 2025 as a 2026 model. Yes, there's an EQS Maybach too (2024 model year debut) — the automotive equivalent of a tree falling in an empty forest. Moving on.

Nowadays, Mercedes-Maybach models are more directly tied to their Mercedes counterparts. Where a Maybach's chassis carries a V8, it's the same core engine sold in the standard Mercedes AMG lineup. The V12 is a different story: Mercedes no longer builds it for any regular S-Class or AMG model, so the Maybach S 680 is the only new Mercedes-Benz you can buy with twelve cylinders. Here is everything you need to know about the engines that power Mercedes' finest.