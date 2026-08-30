Consumer Reports Ranked These Three Off-Road SUVs From Best To Worst

Arguably, the three most popular off-road SUVs from mainstream brands are the Toyota 4Runner, Ford Bronco, and Jeep Wrangler. Each has their share of fans, each has their share of pros, and each has their share of cons. The ever-rational product analysts at Consumer Reports have tested and rated a total of 230 SUVs on its 327-acre test center, and among those were the three off-roaders above.

CR being a member-driven organization, we can't publish the full, exact 2026 numbers and breakdown of how each fared in every evaluated criteria, but we can reveal the order in which those three off-roaders stood once everything was added up. The cars' overall ratings take into account predicted reliability, predicted owner satisfaction, and a road test score. Given CR's focus on quality and the three brands' respective reputations in that regard, by the way, the standings shouldn't come as a huge surprise.