Consumer Reports Ranked These Three Off-Road SUVs From Best To Worst
Arguably, the three most popular off-road SUVs from mainstream brands are the Toyota 4Runner, Ford Bronco, and Jeep Wrangler. Each has their share of fans, each has their share of pros, and each has their share of cons. The ever-rational product analysts at Consumer Reports have tested and rated a total of 230 SUVs on its 327-acre test center, and among those were the three off-roaders above.
CR being a member-driven organization, we can't publish the full, exact 2026 numbers and breakdown of how each fared in every evaluated criteria, but we can reveal the order in which those three off-roaders stood once everything was added up. The cars' overall ratings take into account predicted reliability, predicted owner satisfaction, and a road test score. Given CR's focus on quality and the three brands' respective reputations in that regard, by the way, the standings shouldn't come as a huge surprise.
1st: 2026 Toyota 4Runner
Coming out on top is the 2026 Toyota 4Runner. This SUV was all-new as of the 2025 model year, and like the Tacoma pickup, power comes from a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 278 horsepower, or you can have a hybrid with 326 hp. These two are not to be confused with Toyota's unreliable turbo V6 engines, which can be found in Tundras and Lexus GXs. Those engines have been so prone to blowing up that Toyota has had to recall thousands of vehicles.
Despite that fiasco, Toyota's legendary reputation is real and while you'll have to sign up for CR to get the full numbers, we will say that the predicted reliability was indeed the biggest delta separating the 4Runner from the other two SUVs on here. And having driven one, Toyota's popular body-on-frame family hauler impresses with a pleasantly burly driving personality that's still accessible and easy to live with doing mundane things. And though prices for the 2026 4Runner start at $43,020, making it (just about) the most expensive of the three SUVs here, it's still reasonable value.
2nd: 2026 Ford Bronco
Nabbing the silver medal position is the 2026 Ford Bronco. Ford revived the nameplate after a 25-year hiatus back for the 2021 model year, and its been going strong since. Under the hood is a standard 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder good for 300 hp, or an optional, 330-hp 2.7-liter V6 in higher trims. Or, if you go for the balls-out Raptor, a 418-horse 3.0-liter turbo V6. Unlike the 4Runner, the Bronco is available with the option of a seven-speed manual transmission, which can be had with all models except for the Outer Banks, Stroppe Edition, and Raptor.
As an off-roader that could be used every day, it's very good. As we concluded when we tried to see whether the Bronco would Baby, it's capable in the dirt, rides much nicer than the Jeep below, and kids love it. But you may not love how hard it is to actually fit them in there. For what it's worth, the 2024 Ford Bronco (which isn't that different from the '26) has a J.D. Power consumer rating of 77 while the previous-generation, 2024 Toyota 4Runner scored 82. And the 2026 Ford Bronco starts at $40,495, making it slightly cheaper than the Toyota.
3rd: 2026 Jeep Wrangler
Coming in third place is the 2026 Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep got a mid-cycle refresh for 2024, but at its core, this JL-generation Wrangler has been around since 2018, making it the oldest vehicle of this trio. The 4xe plug-in hybrid available up until 2025 is no longer made since, y'know, Stellantis doesn't like to do that sort of thing anymore, but the Wrangler is available with a 270-hp 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, a 285-hp 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, or the 392 Hemi V8 making 470 hp.
When we drove the facelifted 2024 Wrangler, the Jeep proved to be "a super capable off-roader but keeps its quirks when you're navigating cities and highways." The steering needed constant tweaks to keep the car straight on the highway, and the "powertop" doesn't do much to isolate sound. And — this is hardly a secret at this point — but Jeep isn't really the first, second, or even the sixth automaker most people think of when you want bulletproof reliability. For what it's worth, J.D. Power's Consumer Rating is much more charitable to the Wrangler than CR is, with the 2026 version getting a score of 81. And with 2026 Jeep Wrangler prices starting at $38,030, it is also the cheapest of the three cars here.