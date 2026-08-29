Slow-Running Houston Cops Flag Down Uber To Help Chase Suspect They Lost, And He Still Got Away

Half an hour after midnight on Saturday, August 8, Uber driver and U.S. Army veteran Anthony Baines found himself helping Houston Police who were trying to apprehend a runaway suspect. He did so by giving the officers a ride.

According to HPD, speaking to the New York Times, the suspect was accused of threatening to shoot a woman and her two children at an apartment complex pool. The threat allegedly occurred during a verbal altercation in which the man believed something was stolen from him. What makes this even more comical (or not, depending on your views on alleged death threats) is that the shoeless, shirtless suspect was originally already detained but managed to slip away, leading to the foot chase in question.

The suspect was apparently too fast for the officers, which led to both of them jumping into and commandeering Baines's nearby Uber. They directed the ride-share driver in the direction of the fleeing suspect. "I just did what I was told," said Baines. A couple of minutes later, the officers got out of the car to continue their investigation on foot.