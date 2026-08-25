Police Officer Racks Up 100 Felony Counts Allegedly Using Flock Cameras To Spy On Civilians

Who could have ever guessed that police departments were creating entirely new avenues for abuse by giving access to surveillance technologies that would be the envy of the East German Stasi to rank-and-file officers. A Texas police officer was arrested earlier this month and indicted on 100 third-degree felony charges. Each charge is for misuse of official information. He allegedly used Flock's camera network to spy on 11 innocent civilians for over a year. The department involved is now suspending the use of Flock cameras as a result.

Before his arrest, Zachary Klein spent 11 years in the Lufkin Police Department. The East Texas city of around 34,000 residents approved the use of Flock's surveillance systems in 2023. According to the Lufkin Daily News, the department announced last week that it had begun an audit after becoming aware of potential issues with Flock's use. This is the point at which internal affairs officers began investigating Klein and another officer who has been placed on administrative leave. It's alleged that the 32-year-old used Flock's automated license plate readers to locate the vehicles of 11 people in a non-government capacity. Lufkin's police chief Travis Brazil also asked the Texas Rangers to open an investigation, and the state-level agency ultimately arrested Klein.