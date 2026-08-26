Science Explains Why Driving Can Feel So Thrilling

The thrill of driving doesn't need an explanation, but Castrol commissioned a study to try to explain it anyway. The results likely won't surprise any driving enthusiast, but they do explain why we feel the way we do when we get that thrill behind the wheel.

Test subjects were fitted with numerous sensors, including heart, skin, and eye sensors, plus an EEG to record brain activity. Then they took part in various automotive activities, from an off-road drive in Land Rovers to karting to driving a McLaren on a track. Brainbox, a neuroscience research company in the UK, analyzed the data and came up with some concrete answers about what, exactly, gives us that thrill. From PR Newswire:

...driving thrill comes from the convergence of three key factors in an elevated state: visceral (intense state of mental and physical stimulation), intellectual (how engaged the mind is on the given task) and emotional (identifying the balance of excitement versus fear). If any of these three factors go beyond a level that feels manageable for the individual driver (and this can differ substantially from one individual to the next), they can become overwhelmed by the different external stimuli and the experience tips from thrill into a state of fear.

Note that raw speed is not one of these factors. Anyone who's done autocross understands how thrilling it can be to push your car to (or beyond) its limits at the same speeds you drove safely on the street to get to the event. The tight, twisty course through cones keeps the speed relatively low, but challenges you to drive 100% anyway.

The same goes for karting, where the speeds and ground clearance are low, but the excitement is high, especially with traffic in the mix. This is also why many say it's more fun to drive a slow car fast than drive a fast car slow, and I agree.