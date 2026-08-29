These 5 Modern Cars Have Retro Designs Inspired By '70s Icons

The automobile has been around for well over a century. In that time, certain models have transcended being just a point A to point B machine. The most iconic ones have reached cult status, can cost millions of dollars, have shaped entire design trends, and made us into devoted enthusiasts.

But not everyone who loves an old car wants to live with the realities of owning one. Vintage cars can be expensive to maintain, difficult to use every day, and far less convenient than their modern counterparts. Still, that enduring love for classics is easy to see today, especially in the booming restomod industry, which takes the best of old cars and mixes it with modern performance, technology, safety, and reliability.

Automakers know that nostalgia can carry enormous appeal, and many have turned to their back catalogs for inspiration, borrowing recognizable shapes, proportions, and styling details from past models while updating them for modern buyers.

The 1970s produced no shortage of amazing cars, and several of them continue to influence today's vehicles. For enthusiasts who want that unmistakable '70s character without the maintenance headaches of an actual vintage machine, the five modern models below bring some of the decade's most distinctive design DNA into the now.