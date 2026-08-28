This Is How Consumer Reports Figures Out Average MPG (It's Way Different From The EPA's Method)

It's not necessarily a surprise that Consumer Reports and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have their own independent ways of measuring fuel economy. After all, they're two completely independent organizations, and while one claims to be "widely known for its rigorous research and testing," the other is part of the U.S. government. The result is two very different approaches to the matter.

As we'll discuss in detail below, Consumer Reports literally measures how much gasoline vehicles use as they're being driven on the road and track. The EPA primarily relies on self-reporting from the automakers, only bringing in about 15% of vehicles to verify that data. Plus, the EPA tests are done entirely in the lab, calculating fuel use from tailpipe carbon rather than measuring it directly.

It can make for some big differences in ratings between CR and the EPA as well. Consider the current-gen Toyota Prius that's hybrid perfection. The most recent redesign suddenly left the car stylish and actually pleasant to drive, and it remains, of course, impressively fuel efficient. According to the EPA, the 2026 Prius XLE, in its all-wheel-drive configuration, is rated at 49 mpg city/50 mpg highway/49 mpg combined. Yet Consumer Reports had a very different outcome. Sure, there was a whopping 9-mpg decrease in city efficiency in the CR testing, which put the Prius at 40 mpg in town. But CR drivers did see higher efficiency on the highway, where the Prius achieved 59 mpg. CR's combined fuel-economy rating for the Prius was 51 mpg.