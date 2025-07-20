Fun Fact: The EPA Controls Airplane Emissions Too

Depending on your view of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), this fact can either be fun or "fun," with the hardest air quotes your fingers can muster. EPA regulation of the aviation industry is a relatively recent phenomenon. Go back to 2012, and articles from environment-focused sites like Oceana complained about how the "EPA Refuses to Control Pollution from Ships, Aircraft, and Non-road Engines." Fast forward to 2016, and the EPA essentially acted surprised that a lot of greenhouse gases came from airplanes.

In 2020, the EPA released its very first airplane emissions rules, which, with conservative rounding, pleased zero environmental groups. The main complaint was that by merely aligning the U.S.'s emission rules with the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) standards on CO2 emissions (effective by 2028), the agency wasn't doing anything more than virtue-signaling.

In 2023, the EPA rolled up its sleeves, reloaded its arm guns like Henry Cavill in "Mission: Impossible" and started focusing on emissions with a steely determination. The first thing the organization did was study the effect of tetraethyl lead (TEL) still being used in aviation fuel? Why yes, we do live in a world where Cummins paid $2 billion in fines over EPA emissions violations, yet airplanes still use leaded gas. Why do you ask?