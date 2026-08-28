Why Lowering Temps Weaken The Gas Struts Holding Up Your Hood, Hatch And Trunk Lid

Winter is hard on cars. Motor oil gets thick, tire pressures drop, road salt eats away at subframes, EV range drops like a stone, and the act of driving itself can become a real nightmare. But there's another part of your car that cold weather wreaks havoc on that you may never have thought of: the gas struts that hold up your car's hood, hatchback hatch, or trunk lid... or, if you've got money like that, maybe even its Lamborghini-style scissor doors.

Gas struts are those black cylindrical things on either side of those openings that allow them to stay open without you holding them open manually or fiddling with a hood prop. Often known to make a small, reverse-hissing noise as the thing it supports opens, these rely on gas, which — as anyone who paid attention in science class should recall — is affected by extreme temperatures.

Specifically, gas pressure changes roughly 3.5% for every temperature swing of 18 degrees Fahrenheit. For the physics nerds, this is derived from Gay-Lussac's gas law, which says increasing the temperature of a gas, given constant volume, increases its pressure as well. And per kinetic-molecular theory, the kinetic energy of molecules is directly proportional to temperature. The opposite is also true: Gas pressure decreases in the cold since the tiny moving particles that make up gas slow down as temperatures go down.