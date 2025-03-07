Lambo Doors Make Even An Already Perfect Bright Yellow Celica Better
A bright yellow Toyota Celica is one of the better cars on planet Earth, on this I think we can all agree. It's a Celica, it's bright yellow, what else could you possibly want? Well, it turns out there's still room for improvement. You could have a bright yellow Toyota Celica with Lamborghini doors, the objectively superior door. This is, truly, as good as cars get.
This Celica popped up on Facebook Marketplace a few weeks ago, and it's just about perfect in every way with the doors closed. This generation of Celica was a truly gorgeous era, especially in such clean condition as this one, but this beautiful owner one-upped Toyota's work. Just look at how beautiful this is! This might well be the peak of automotive design, and I challenge any manufacturer to do better within their own design departments. This is the new standard for you to meet.
Just look at it
I am a genuine proponent of upward-swinging doors like this. Without any hyperbole, I think that all cars having these doors would be a benefit to society. Think about every tight parking spot you've ever been in, every parking lot door ding you've ever gotten, and imagine that all those struggles were gone. Doors that open upwards can't hit their neighbors in a parking lot, they can't get hemmed in by tall curbs or streetside trash cans. Sure, these doors look cool, but they're also just a better way to get in and out of vehicles.
Lambo doors are great. Celicas are great. Yellow is great. That combination of factors makes this just about the best car on Facebook Marketplace, if not the greatest on American roads today. It's got an automatic transmission, and I don't even care because of how beautiful it is. This is the apex of the automotive art form.