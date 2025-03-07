Lambo Doors Make Even An Already Perfect Bright Yellow Celica Better

A bright yellow Toyota Celica is one of the better cars on planet Earth, on this I think we can all agree. It's a Celica, it's bright yellow, what else could you possibly want? Well, it turns out there's still room for improvement. You could have a bright yellow Toyota Celica with Lamborghini doors, the objectively superior door. This is, truly, as good as cars get.

This Celica popped up on Facebook Marketplace a few weeks ago, and it's just about perfect in every way with the doors closed. This generation of Celica was a truly gorgeous era, especially in such clean condition as this one, but this beautiful owner one-upped Toyota's work. Just look at how beautiful this is! This might well be the peak of automotive design, and I challenge any manufacturer to do better within their own design departments. This is the new standard for you to meet.