Do Hybrid Vehicles Lose Efficiency In Temperature Extremes The Same Way As EVs?

If you live somewhere that gets properly cold or scorchingly hot, and fuel prices have got you down, you may be shopping for an electrified car and wondering how extreme temperatures affect efficiency.

In a regular gas car, fuel economy suffers in cold weather for several reasons. Thicker fluids mean greater powertrain friction, heating the cabin saps energy, and that's all before vehicle warm-up. Cold, denser air increases aerodynamic drag, tire pressures, winter gas, and battery performance also come into the picture. Mildly hot weather can improve fuel economy, but extreme heat can hurt it; blasting the air conditioning or driving with windows down isn't great for efficiency.

Naturally, hybrids and electric vehicles suffer in temperature extremes, too, but to what extent? Which loses more efficiency in extreme hot and cold, EVs or hybrids? AAA conducted a study that answers this very question. While both vehicle types become notably less efficient when cold, low temperatures affect EVs much more than they do hybrids. Meanwhile, super-hot weather has a mildly negative effect on efficiency, but the extent of this depends on the vehicle.

AAA tested three hybrids and three EVs, on a dynamometer at three different ambient temperatures: 20, 75, and 95 degrees Fahrenheit, with 75 as the comfortable-temperature control. The hybrids used were the Honda CR-V Hybrid all-wheel drive, the front-wheel drive Toyota Prius, and the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid AWD. The electrics consisted of the FWD Chevy Equinox EV, Ford's Mustang Mach-E AWD, and the rear-wheel drive Tesla Model Y.