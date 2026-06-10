Do Hybrid Vehicles Lose Efficiency In Temperature Extremes The Same Way As EVs?
If you live somewhere that gets properly cold or scorchingly hot, and fuel prices have got you down, you may be shopping for an electrified car and wondering how extreme temperatures affect efficiency.
In a regular gas car, fuel economy suffers in cold weather for several reasons. Thicker fluids mean greater powertrain friction, heating the cabin saps energy, and that's all before vehicle warm-up. Cold, denser air increases aerodynamic drag, tire pressures, winter gas, and battery performance also come into the picture. Mildly hot weather can improve fuel economy, but extreme heat can hurt it; blasting the air conditioning or driving with windows down isn't great for efficiency.
Naturally, hybrids and electric vehicles suffer in temperature extremes, too, but to what extent? Which loses more efficiency in extreme hot and cold, EVs or hybrids? AAA conducted a study that answers this very question. While both vehicle types become notably less efficient when cold, low temperatures affect EVs much more than they do hybrids. Meanwhile, super-hot weather has a mildly negative effect on efficiency, but the extent of this depends on the vehicle.
AAA tested three hybrids and three EVs, on a dynamometer at three different ambient temperatures: 20, 75, and 95 degrees Fahrenheit, with 75 as the comfortable-temperature control. The hybrids used were the Honda CR-V Hybrid all-wheel drive, the front-wheel drive Toyota Prius, and the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid AWD. The electrics consisted of the FWD Chevy Equinox EV, Ford's Mustang Mach-E AWD, and the rear-wheel drive Tesla Model Y.
The cold, hard numbers
According to AAA's testing, hybrid fuel efficiency (that's the metric measured in miles per gallon) dropped by 22.8% in the cold,whereas EV miles per gallon equivalent, or MPGe (that's an EV's electric efficiency converted to a gasoline-equivalent number), fell by 35.6% in the same temperature scenario.
Translating this into dollars (using national average fuel and electricity prices as of late March 2026), a hybrid car drinks $28.44 more fuel per 1,000 miles when cold. At the same time, an EV costs $32.11 more to charge at home (or $76.93 more using public chargers) every 1,000 miles.
What's more, cold temperatures cut EV driving range by an average of 39%. As a concrete mileage example, the Tesla Model Y that AAA used as one of its guinea pig EVs on the combined test cycle showed 297.7 miles of range at 75 degrees but 157.7 miles at 20 degrees. This is a huge 47% drop. But since the deltas for the other two EVs tested were smaller, the average worked out to 39%.
Like gas cars, EVs' efficiency and range suffer in the cold because they have to use more energy warming the cabin, and this is exacerbated by the fact that electric car batteries inherently perform worse when cold.
Heat also degrades efficiency
Extremely hot weather also degrades efficiency and EV range, though hybrids take the bigger hit. At 95 degrees Fahrenheit, hybrid MPG dropped by 12%, whereas EV MPGe dropped by just 10.4%. EV range fell by 8.5%. For the hybrids, this meant an average increase in gas spend of $13.02 per 1,000 miles, while the cost of charging the EVs would go up by $6.78 at home or $16.25 with public charging per 1,000 miles.
That said, the 1.6% delta between hot-weather EV and hybrid efficiency can frankly be categorized as noise. Per AAA's detailed analysis, the magnitude at which 95-degree ambient temperatures affected the EVs was "vehicle-dependent... One BEV showed minimal hot penalty while another showed substantial reduction." The hybrids, meanwhile, consistently showed efficiency degradation due to the air-conditioning load—hybrids ultimately still use a hot-gas engine, which puts a perpetual, non-negotiable obligation on the car to keep itself cool. Bottom-line interpretation? Hybrids will generally suffer slightly in hot weather, but whether they suffer more than an EV depends heavily on which EV you're comparing against.