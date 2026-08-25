New AI That Detects Body Language And Eye Contact At Las Vegas Crosswalks Likely Won't Help Prevent Pedestrian Deaths

If pressing a button is too difficult a task for initiating a street crossing, there's now an AI solution for that too. A new intelligent AI camera system was activated at 16 Las Vegas intersections in mid-August, KLAS and Fox 5 News reports, which should automatically detect when a pedestrian wants to cross the street and illuminate them as they cross. The latest and greatest AI technology is supposed to help increase pedestrian safety, but prior studies have shown that won't be as helpful as its saying it will be.

The pilot program launched in Las Vegas is the third launched by Intelligent Security Systems, made here in the U.S. of A. ISS, as the company refers to itself, offers multiple AI solutions from facial recognition (used in arenas and venues) to underbody detection on your vehicles, as well as your favorite, ALPR cameras. Las Vegas is sporting the company's latest system, SecurOS Soffit. This software utilizes AI to detect a human's body movements and facial expressions while approaching a crosswalk area. The AI then quickly determines that the human would like to cross and illuminates the pedestrian while they cross the street. There are no other things utilized to inform a driver that this is happening, just a very brightly lit human walking along a crosswalk.

ISS is convinced that this AI crosswalk lighting solution should be enough to alert drivers of a human's presence as they are crossing a road. But these sorts of things already exist in their own way, without AI involvement (like buttons and lit crosswalks), and those are still not enough to help markedly reduce pedestrian traffic fatalities. According to traffic safety organizations it's not even considered a top solution for reducing pedestrian fatalities at all. In reality it's probably a cheaper solution.