Pedestrian Deaths Have Dropped For A Depressing Reason

We've really struggled as a society, nay, as a nation to keep cars from hitting and killing people who are getting around on foot. You'd honestly think that the pandemic — with less cars driving around because we couldn't go anywhere — would have lowered pedestrian deaths. It didn't. In fact, wide open roads with no traffic and a need to connect with anything while driving (people on their phone) caused an increase, even reaching record levels. The good news is that trend has changed, with traffic deaths on the downward trend. But it's not some special implementation of a car safety technology or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's half-assed solution of "defensive walking." Nope. It's simply what goes up must come down, and the pandemic's ridiculous numbers have finally experienced a drop.

Rewinding back to 2020, when the entire world was participating in what felt like a science fiction plotline and confined to our homes or face death, we had a couple of options to get us out of the house "safely." People were walking more, or riding bikes. Motorcycle sales also went up as a quintessential device for escapism. But the near apocalyptically empty roads also invited drivers to try their hands at things they could never do if normal traffic patterns existed. Yes there were more people out and about walking, but reckless behaviors in vehicles also went up despite the amount of vehicles on the road going down, and it cost human lives.