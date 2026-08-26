As car ownership became more widespread in the 1930s, Oklahoma City — along with many other cities in the U.S. — found its street parking filling up, as is happening with street parking today in North Korea. Without parking regulations, people would park in desirable spots and leave their cars there all day. In a then-thriving city like OKC, this meant that customers struggled to find parking near the business district, which had a negative economic impact on the growing city.

Oklahoma City tried enforcing parking limitations earlier and had police mark tires with chalk to keep track of how long a car had been in one place — a strategy still used by some municipalities for unmetered street parking, such as in residential areas — but that had the same problem it has now: it's hard to enforce and easy to subvert. The new parking meter system encouraged drivers to move their cars out of an area as soon as their business there was done, which meant an area could have higher turnover. By some counts, this allowed a street to park 10 cars per parking spot throughout the course of a day.

It's easy to see how that kind of turnaround would make businesses more accessible to customers and how that translates to a more useful urban area. However, the idea wasn't initially popular among drivers. I still hate paying for parking and avoid it whenever I can. After all, America has some 2 billion parking spots to choose from, only a fraction of them metered. But even a parking curmudgeon like me has to admit that the meters are doing their job and doing it well.